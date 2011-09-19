Recab receives orders from Telecom customers

RECAB has received an order worth SEK 2,3 million from one of its recurring system platform customers in the Telecom Industry.

The order is part of a large scale contract between the parties and is a result of TeamPlay over years of product enhancement efforts and solid system integration and delivery over years. The ordered volume will be delivered over the next coming months. This solution has a duration of 3-5 years which means considerable future potential with the customer.



"The contract confirms RECAB’s position as a leading system supplier of embedded solutions in the Nordic Countries. These are technically demanding solutions that will be delivered over years as part of the customer’s product platform", says CEO of RECAB Embedded Computers AB, Mads Poulsen.



"In these cases the whole value chain with technical expertise, development, large international suppliers, local system integration and test need to be in place – what we call COTS – Custom Off The Shelf", comments Michael Ullskog, Sales Director RECAB Embedded Computers AB.