Enea’s President and CEO resigns

Enea’s President and CEO Per Åkerberg has decided to resign. The board has initiated the search for a successor. Per Åkerberg remains in his position during a transition period, and will there after become CEO of Readsoft.

"After seven years with Enea it’s time for me to move on. The strategy we decided in 2009 has taken us back to profitability, resulted in a stronger product offering and a sharpened consulting organization. Enea is well equipped to take the next step on the market together with a new leader and to continue to create values for its employees, customers and shareholders", says Per Åkerberg.