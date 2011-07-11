Avnet Memec signs agreement with Microsemi

Avnet Memec has expanded its component distribution agreement with Microsemi. Avnet Memec will sell and support Microsemi’s full range of power, RF, analogue and mixed-signal devices throughout all European territories.

"Avnet Memec has successfully supported and designed-in components including Microsemi’s award-winning SmartFusion™ FPGAs for many years. Expanding our agreement with Microsemi enables us to bring a wider, more exciting range of new products to our entire European customer base, backed by Avnet Memec’s first class technical design support and service", said Steve Haynes, President Avnet Memec EMEA.



"Leveraging Avnet Memec’s well-established presence throughout Europe will allow us to identify and further grow our customer base. In addition, collaborating with Avnet Memec’s superior technical service and support organization will allow us to provide our customers an even broader range of Microsemi solution products", said Eric van de Heijden, VP Sales, EMEA & Russia for Microsemi.