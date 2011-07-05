Kontron secures deal in Russia

Kontron AG signed a long-term technology agreement in St. Petersburg with the Federal Grid Company of the Unified Energy System (FGC UES), the largest operator of energy supply networks in Russia.

The agreement that was concluded between FGC UES and Kontron's Russian subsidiary RTSoft envisages close cooperation in the area of so-called smart grids, among other areas. It will entail the development of joint new hardware and software solutions to boost the reliability and efficiency of Russian electricity supplies. Kontron is also to produce and supply the systems and solutions that are developed.



"A switch towards smart grids is also underway in Russia. These smart grids represent a booming market across the world, and our technology lead allows us to make a contribution to offsetting fluctuations between energy supply and demand with high-performance IT components, and to intelligent meter management. We anticipate a high level of orders over the coming years as a result of this cooperation in Russia," commented Ulrich Gehrmann, Kontron's CEO.