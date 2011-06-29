Christian Scheiba joins Altium

Ex-Cadence talent Christian Scheiba has joined the European team in Karlsruhe, Germany, as Director of Global Services.

He’s appointment comes on the heel of the release of Altium Designer 10, an all new version of Altium’s unified design system, and the introduction of a new vault technology for design data management, and the AltiumLive ecosystem that provides a host of web services directly to designers. Altium Designer 10, the vault technology and AltiumLive combine to effectively connect the realms of design, manufacture, procurement and the supply chain, providing the enterprise-wide functionality required by companies gearing up to bring to market the next generation of connected devices.



“With Altium Designer 10 we have moved on as a business from providing design tools to offering enterprise-wide design solutions. There are a lot of areas at the enterprise level where we can add higher value to our customers’ businesses, and we are pleased to have found such an experienced, high-calibre candidate as Christian to help us develop these solutions,” says Martin Harris, Head of Global Field Operations.



Christian Scheiba joins Altium from a successful career at Cadence Design Systems where he most recently held the position of Director – Worldwide Onsite Solutions.



He holds an M.Sc. Physics (Honours) from the University of Regensburg, Germany. His academic career included a spell as Scientific Assistant, carrying out scientific research in the area of nuclear fusion at Max-Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP), Garching, Germany.