Arrow acquires distribution business of Seed International

Arrow Electronics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the assets and operations of the distribution business of Seed International.

Seed is a value-added distributor of embedded products with 14 offices across China. The company is primarily focused on Texas Instruments products, and is well known in China as a strong technical service provider with Digital Signal Processor (DSP) specialization.



"Seed is a highly recognized brand for value-added distribution and engineering. This acquisition brings Arrow an expanded presence in China while strengthening our relationship with a key supplier," said Peter T. Kong, president, Arrow Global Components. "This transaction should enhance our market position through increased demand creation activities and greater customer penetration in this fast-growing market."



Seed is headquartered in Beijing, China, and has approximately 200 employees, with 100 in value-added engineering. The company's sales for the latest fiscal year were approximately USD 90 million. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2011.