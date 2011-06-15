© Kontron

Kontron and Intel join forces

Developed in collaboration with Intel, the standards-based Computer-on-Module (COMs)-based kit from Kontron is a development and deployment solution that provides simple ‘plug & play’ capability.

The Kontron M2M Smart Services Developer Kit is designed to meet customer needs for accelerated M2M connected-computing launch schedules of smart services that utilize cloud-based computing to communicate and aggregate data on edge node and gateway devices.



The kit uses the COM Express compatible Kontron Computer-on-Module nanoETXexpress-TT powered by the Intel Atom processor and includes a M2M System Carrier Board and an AV board to support headed configuration use. The Kontron M2M Smart Services Developer Kit is 802.11a/b/g/n WLAN (wireless local area network) and 802.15.4 WPAN (wireless personal area network) capable allowing rapid development of wireless connectivity solutions.



3G WWAN (wireless wide area network) is either pre-installed or easily enabled by dropping in a pre-certified PCI Express 3G/4G module for further broadband connectivity flexibility. Kontron’s COM-based modular architectural approach gives OEMs, smart services developers, and independent software vendors (ISVs) multiple benefits including reduced development cost, risk and time-to-market in an optimal, proven production-ready COTS small factor platform that includes mounting hardware for ease of deployment.



The M2M solution and kit packaging may be easily customized to include the network operator’s, OEM’s, or ISV’s brand.



The Kontron M2M Developer Kit will be available worldwide in early Q3.