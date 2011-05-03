Sysgo's PikeOS achieved Security Certification Evaluation

Sysgo's flagship RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) product PikeOS has been used in the definition of a Security Target that has been successfully evaluated by a certified French security test lab and received approval from the French Network and Information Security Agency (ANSSI).

This security label is a first but important achievement in the overall process of Common Criteria EAL certification initiated by SYSGO in 2007.



A French security test lab has officially evaluated a security product built on PikeOS. The product has been developed by a world technology leader for defense and security. The French CESTI lab is an accredited security evaluation laboratory for Common Criteria security evaluations, also commonly referred to as Information Technology Security Evaluation Facilities (ITSEF). As a result, a certificate called "Certification de Sécurité de Premier Niveau" (CSPN), also called First Level Security Certification was delivered by the French Network and Information Security Agency (ANSSI).



The CSPN certificate states that the product successfully underwent through an evaluation performed by a recognized ITSEF in a restricted time and framework but with procedures used for Common Criteria EAL certification. Preliminary evaluation work is intended to:

- check product conformance to security specifications,

- perform some theoretical measurements and go through known vulnerabilities of other products in the same category,

- stress-test the product in an attempt to breach its security functions.



ANSSI has signed the Common Criteria Mutual Recognition Arrangement that enables the recognition, by the signatory countries of the agreement (including USA as well as major countries in Europe and Asia), of certificates issued within the scope of Common Criteria certification frameworks.



"We are pleased to have passed this official and demanding test conducted under the authority of the French national security agency," said Jacques Brygier, VP Marketing of SYSGO. "This certificate is just one of the many activities we have in the area of security. Besides on-going efforts in finalizing formal code verification of the PikeOS micro-kernel for Common Criteria EAL 7, and creating artifacts for Common Criteria EAL 5+, we are involved in various industrial projects requiring the highest level of security."



Common Criteria (CC) EAL level conformance is not the goal of this type of preliminary evaluation, but the rigor and the quality associated with the CSPN process validate the strong security capabilities of PikeOS. Through its avionics DO-178B certification, the most stringent safety standard in the industry, PikeOS already met many requirements mandatory for the highest level of security.