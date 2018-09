Top10 connector manufacturers in 2012

© mikhail-mishchenko-dreamstime.com

The world’s top 100 connector manufacturers recorded 2012 shipments of USD 47.610 billion.

worldwide connector market

Top 10 Worldwide Connector Manufacturers

(last year's position in brackets)

TE Connectivity (1) Amphenol (2) Molex Incorporated (3) Foxconn (Hon Hai) (5) Delphi Connection Systems (8) Yazaki (4) JST (7) JAE (10) Hirose (9) Sumitomo Wiring Systems (11)

This represented 93% of the, writes analyst firm Bishop & Associates. The balance of the connector industry had 2012 shipments of $3.336 billion, and represented 7% of the total market.-----More information on the report can be found at Bishop & Associates