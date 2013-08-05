© Molex Components | August 05, 2013
Molex markets MX150L Industrial sealed connector
Molex Incorporated introduces the MX150L Industrial Sealed Connector System, a rugged solution designed for the severe conditions found in commercial vehicles, marine equipment and industrial power modules and equipment.
The system exceeds IEC IP67 waterproof requirements for sealed connectors and has been fully tested under submersed conditions in various fluids. The MX150L connectors support low-level signal applications as well as power applications up to 40.0A. Customers can choose from wire-to-wire, wire-to-panel and wire-to-board configurations and a wide range of wire styles and insulation thicknesses for maximum design flexibility.
“Electronic control units in commercial vehicle applications are exposed to harsh environments, which means the internal electronics need to withstand contamination from dust, water and chemicals, wide temperature swings and high vibration,” said Chip Walsh, product manager, Molex. “The MX150L is an innovative yet cost-effective solution that specifically addresses these demanding conditions.”
The MX150L connectors are based on the 1.50 and 2.50mm blade-type terminals, which eliminate the need to purchase, handle and crimp individual wire seals and help reduce labour costs. The matt seal design is a single silicone-based seal with individual wire openings and a seal cap to protect, securely retain and provide strain relief to the connector assembly.
The integral Terminal Position Assurance (TPA) provides a secondary lock to keep terminals firmly in place and optional Connector Position Assurance (CPA) components prevent accidental disconnection if the connector latch is depressed. Completing the application is as simple as crimping the appropriate terminal, inserting the crimped terminal and engaging the TPA to its final locked position with no additional assembly steps required.
Audible and tactile clicks on insertion, extraction and mating facilitate reliable mating and terminal loading and removal. Tooling solutions include FineAdjust crimp press applicators for high-volume production, as well as hand tools for low-volume production and field repairs.
“Because the MX150L connector housings and TPA components are pre-assembled and shipped in one-piece, they do not require additional components or labour and allow Molex to provide its customers with a more economical choice when compared with other sealed connector systems in the industry,” added Walsh.
While MX150L connectors exceed IP67 requirements and conform to UL 1977, they are not designed for automotive applications with requirements such as USCAR-2, USCAR-25, GMW3191, AK Testing, J2030, Volvo Technology Requirements and Toyota Connector Spec (TCS).
“Electronic control units in commercial vehicle applications are exposed to harsh environments, which means the internal electronics need to withstand contamination from dust, water and chemicals, wide temperature swings and high vibration,” said Chip Walsh, product manager, Molex. “The MX150L is an innovative yet cost-effective solution that specifically addresses these demanding conditions.”
The MX150L connectors are based on the 1.50 and 2.50mm blade-type terminals, which eliminate the need to purchase, handle and crimp individual wire seals and help reduce labour costs. The matt seal design is a single silicone-based seal with individual wire openings and a seal cap to protect, securely retain and provide strain relief to the connector assembly.
The integral Terminal Position Assurance (TPA) provides a secondary lock to keep terminals firmly in place and optional Connector Position Assurance (CPA) components prevent accidental disconnection if the connector latch is depressed. Completing the application is as simple as crimping the appropriate terminal, inserting the crimped terminal and engaging the TPA to its final locked position with no additional assembly steps required.
Audible and tactile clicks on insertion, extraction and mating facilitate reliable mating and terminal loading and removal. Tooling solutions include FineAdjust crimp press applicators for high-volume production, as well as hand tools for low-volume production and field repairs.
“Because the MX150L connector housings and TPA components are pre-assembled and shipped in one-piece, they do not require additional components or labour and allow Molex to provide its customers with a more economical choice when compared with other sealed connector systems in the industry,” added Walsh.
While MX150L connectors exceed IP67 requirements and conform to UL 1977, they are not designed for automotive applications with requirements such as USCAR-2, USCAR-25, GMW3191, AK Testing, J2030, Volvo Technology Requirements and Toyota Connector Spec (TCS).
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments