© Molex

Molex markets MX150L Industrial sealed connector

Molex Incorporated introduces the MX150L Industrial Sealed Connector System, a rugged solution designed for the severe conditions found in commercial vehicles, marine equipment and industrial power modules and equipment.

The system exceeds IEC IP67 waterproof requirements for sealed connectors and has been fully tested under submersed conditions in various fluids. The MX150L connectors support low-level signal applications as well as power applications up to 40.0A. Customers can choose from wire-to-wire, wire-to-panel and wire-to-board configurations and a wide range of wire styles and insulation thicknesses for maximum design flexibility.



“Electronic control units in commercial vehicle applications are exposed to harsh environments, which means the internal electronics need to withstand contamination from dust, water and chemicals, wide temperature swings and high vibration,” said Chip Walsh, product manager, Molex. “The MX150L is an innovative yet cost-effective solution that specifically addresses these demanding conditions.”



The MX150L connectors are based on the 1.50 and 2.50mm blade-type terminals, which eliminate the need to purchase, handle and crimp individual wire seals and help reduce labour costs. The matt seal design is a single silicone-based seal with individual wire openings and a seal cap to protect, securely retain and provide strain relief to the connector assembly.



The integral Terminal Position Assurance (TPA) provides a secondary lock to keep terminals firmly in place and optional Connector Position Assurance (CPA) components prevent accidental disconnection if the connector latch is depressed. Completing the application is as simple as crimping the appropriate terminal, inserting the crimped terminal and engaging the TPA to its final locked position with no additional assembly steps required.



Audible and tactile clicks on insertion, extraction and mating facilitate reliable mating and terminal loading and removal. Tooling solutions include FineAdjust crimp press applicators for high-volume production, as well as hand tools for low-volume production and field repairs.



“Because the MX150L connector housings and TPA components are pre-assembled and shipped in one-piece, they do not require additional components or labour and allow Molex to provide its customers with a more economical choice when compared with other sealed connector systems in the industry,” added Walsh.



While MX150L connectors exceed IP67 requirements and conform to UL 1977, they are not designed for automotive applications with requirements such as USCAR-2, USCAR-25, GMW3191, AK Testing, J2030, Volvo Technology Requirements and Toyota Connector Spec (TCS).