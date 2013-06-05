© cumypah dreamstime.com Components | June 05, 2013
Maxwell appoints John Warwick Chief Operating Officer
Maxwell Technologies, Inc. has appointed John J. Warwick to the position of chief operating officer effective as of June 17, 2013, with overall responsibility for the company's operations in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
Prior to joining Maxwell, Warwick was senior vice president of operations for Emulex, a specialist in network connectivity, monitoring and management, from August 2006 to June 2013, with responsibility for managing Emulex's global manufacturing operations in Asia, Europe, and North America.
From February 2003 to August 2006, he was senior vice president of operations for Lantronix Inc. From April 2000 to January 2003, he was a principal consultant for PRTM, a management consulting firm for high technology companies.
From January 1997 to April 2000, he was senior director of materials at Western Digital Corporation, a producer of hard disk drives. Previously, he held general management and operations management positions for companies in the personal computer industry. He holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of California at Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University, and also obtained a certification in production and inventory management from APICS.
"John Warwick is a tested and experienced operations executive who has managed companies that delivered sustained growth, world class customer satisfaction and exceptional product quality," said David Schramm, Maxwell's president and chief executive officer. "His drive, leadership skills and deep expertise in global business operations will be instrumental in elevating Maxwell to the next level of its growth and development."
