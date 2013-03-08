© nikm dreamstime.com

Peregrine licenses UltraCMOS IP to Murata

Peregrine Semiconductor intends to collaborate with Murata Manufacturing Company on a multisource arrangement for RF switches and other components based on Peregrine’s proprietary UltraCMOS technology.

Under the proposed collaboration agreement, Murata would be granted a license to design and manufacture RF switches and other switch-related components utilizing Peregrine’s technology and intellectual property (IP). The parties expect this agreement to result in an expanded source of supply for these critical RF components, and to assure global OEMs broad access to RF CMOS products.



“Global OEM customers of both Peregrine and Murata have for some time requested that the companies implement an independent source of supply for the critical switching elements that are widely utilized in today’s smart phones and other wireless-communications products,” said Jim Cable, Peregrine’s President and CEO. “This agreement marks the first license of Peregrine’s core switch-based intellectual property to a third party and we look forward to entering into this collaborative arrangement with Murata.”



Regarding today’s announcement, Norio Nakajima, Murata’s Vice President, Communication Business Unit, stated, “Peregrine has fundamental IP in CMOS-based switches and tuning products with its UltraCMOS technology. This IP licensing arrangement solidifies our existing relationship and future collaboration with Peregrine. We believe that the combination of Murata’s filter and packaging technology with Peregrine’s UltraCMOS switch and tuning technology is a formidable RF front-end solution.”