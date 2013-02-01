© werner de coster dreamstime.com

Murata takes on NEC's magneto-resistance sensor business

NEC Corporation and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reached an agreement to transfer the magneto-resistance (MR)

sensor business of NEC and its wholly-owned subsidiary NEC Yamanashi, Ltd. (NEC Yamanashi) to Murata.

Under the agreement, the transfer is scheduled to be complete by June 1, 2013.



Murata supplies magnetic identification sensors for currency, magnetic ink and magnetic card ink, as well as rotation sensors used in office and factory equipment. Murata is also pursuing new magnetic sensing technologies in order to expand its business in the industrial equipment, automotive and consumer products segment.



As a result of the MR sensor business transfer, Murata will be able to integrate NEC’s MR sensor business technology assets and expertise with its own technologies and broad customer base from the electronic components business. Furthermore, the company will be able to reinforce its initiatives in the expanding MR sensor segment of the consumer products and industrial equipment markets.