Murata and Elliptic Labs team up

Murata and Elliptic Labs team up on touchless gesture solution, supercharging quick development of next-generation consumer electronics devices.

Until recently, touchless gesture interfaces seemingly existed only in the sci-fi realm. However, Elliptic's approach uses sound waves, microphones and transducers to sense movement, similar to how radar detects objects. Ultrasonic touchless technology uses up to 95 percent less power than current camera image-based gestural systems, making it an attractive option for manufactures of battery-powered portable devices. Murata, the market leader of ultrasonic transducers, has developed tiny, low-powered devices especially suited for small, portable products that are sensitive to power consumption.



“We have been seeing tremendous momentum in the gesture market. Murata is an important partner for us, since our Tier One OEMs anticipate delivering innovation at scale in a competitive market driven by a demand for cutting-edge products,” said Laila Danielsen, VP of business development at Elliptic.



“We share Elliptic's vision for creating products that enhance the way people interact with consumer electronics. We are excited to partner with Elliptic to deliver natural touchless gesture capabilities to our customers,” said Peter Tiller, Marketing Manager at Murata Electronics.