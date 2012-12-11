© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Belden to acquire PPC

Belden Inc. has acquired privately held PPC, headquartered in Syracuse, New York, for USD 515.7 million.

"This acquisition is a wonderful example of our business transformation and highlights our strategic focus on building global business platforms with strong financial attributes, serving attractive end markets," said John Stroup, President and CEO of Belden.



Additionally, the Company reiterate its current EPS guidance for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2012. The Company expects revenue to be $500 to 510 million for the fourth quarter and $1.94 to 1.95 billion for the full year ending December 31. The Company also expects adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share to be $0.72 to 0.77 for the fourth quarter and $3.00 to 3.05 for the full year ending December 31.