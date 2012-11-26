© ermess dreamstime.com Components | November 26, 2012
Mouser reports strong European growth for 2012
Mouser reports strong and continued growth, plus a positive company outlook for 2013. This is in despite of economic uncertainty, Europe’s ongoing debt crisis, and China’s recent economic slowdown.
“With continuing innovation revolutionizing the electronics industry, we believe demand for the newest semiconductors, optoelectronics, and low power, greener solutions will continue to spearhead new design in Europe and elsewhere around the globe. Mouser has positioned itself as the leader in introducing new products and technologies first, and we plan to continue to lead the industry in this area,” expressed Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President of EMEA Business. “We are optimistic about next year and plan to continue our investment in growing our business in the European market.”
In 2012 to date, Mouser has posted further sales gains of 20% overall, with France up 23%, Spain up 20%, the Benelux up 54%, U.K. up 19%, Italy up 21%, and Germany up 16%. These 2012 figures build upon Mouser’s 2010-2011 growth of 43%, seeing three-year sales figures soar to 450%. In addition, Mouser.com has accounted for 75% of all new accounts and close to 50% of sales volume, marking a three-year increase in European customers of more than 260%.
A key driver behind the growth in Europe is the establishment of nine local European Customer Support Centres. Furthermore, Mouser’s European headquarters in Munich has provided an advantage in supporting the company’s market-driven operation when it comes to launching campaigns that better meet local needs and in fostering closer working partnerships with Mouser’s expanding network of European suppliers. It has also been the key benefit in being able to deliver best-in-class localized service – providing customers with personalized technical support and service in 17 different languages and currencies.
In 2012 to date, Mouser has posted further sales gains of 20% overall, with France up 23%, Spain up 20%, the Benelux up 54%, U.K. up 19%, Italy up 21%, and Germany up 16%. These 2012 figures build upon Mouser’s 2010-2011 growth of 43%, seeing three-year sales figures soar to 450%. In addition, Mouser.com has accounted for 75% of all new accounts and close to 50% of sales volume, marking a three-year increase in European customers of more than 260%.
A key driver behind the growth in Europe is the establishment of nine local European Customer Support Centres. Furthermore, Mouser’s European headquarters in Munich has provided an advantage in supporting the company’s market-driven operation when it comes to launching campaigns that better meet local needs and in fostering closer working partnerships with Mouser’s expanding network of European suppliers. It has also been the key benefit in being able to deliver best-in-class localized service – providing customers with personalized technical support and service in 17 different languages and currencies.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments