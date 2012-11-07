© rob hill dreamstime.com Components | November 07, 2012
TTI signs Europe-wide deal with Panasonic Electric Works
TTI has upgraded its existing relationship with Panasonic Electric Works, enabling TTI to deliver Panasonic's entire EU product portfolio on a Europe-wide basis.
TTI, Inc., a specialist distributor of passive, discrete, connector and electromechanical components has upgraded its existing relationship with Panasonic Electric Works, enabling TTI to deliver Panasonic's entire EU product portfolio of electromechanical, solid state and PhotoMOS relays, as well as connectors, switches and sensors on a Europe-wide basis. Notable product ranges include SF safety relays, RS high frequency relays and ADW and APF power relays.
Commented Andreas Deisenrieder, General Manager Sales Germany & European Distribution, Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG: “The new, enhanced agreement is the result of the outstanding cooperation we have achieved with TTI’s highly professional sales team in Europe and the exceptional support of its managers.”
Added Ronald Velda, TTI’s Supplier Marketing Director Europe for Connector and Electromechanical Components: “We have built an excellent relationship with Panasonic covering their passive components, and are therefore very pleased to extend the successful partnership with Panasonic Electric Works covering their width range of high quality relays and sensors which are a perfect fit with TTI´s connector and electromechanical strategy.”
