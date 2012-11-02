© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com Components | November 02, 2012
Chip resistor with tolerances to 0.1 % and TCR of 25 ppm/°C
Vishay Intertechnology launched a new surface-mount chip resistor with a QPL MIL-PRF-55342 listing and an established reliability "M" failure rate of 100 ppm.
Built using a moisture-resistant tantalum nitride resistive film technology, the new E/H (Ta2N) QPL resistors offer enhanced specifications for military and aerospace applications, including tolerances to 0.1 % and a TCR of 25 ppm/°C.
The E/H (Ta2N) QPL resistors are intended for use in control systems for military and aerospace applications where moisture during operation or long-term storage may be a concern. The devices' tantalum nitride resistive film assures a moisture resistance level that exceeds MIL-PRF-55342 limits by a factor of 50.
The E/H (Ta2N) MIL-PRF-55342 thin film resistors feature very low noise of less than - 25 dB and a low voltage coefficient of 0.5 ppm/V. Their wraparound terminations feature a tenacious adhesion layer covered with an electroplated nickel barrier layer for + 150 °C operating conditions and contribute resistance of less than 0.010 Ω typical.
The new resistors are offered in M55342 case sizes from 01 to 12, with power ratings from 50 mW to 1000 mW, working voltages from 40 V to 200 V, and resistance ranges from 49.9 Ω to 3.3 MΩ depending on tolerance.
Production quantities of the E/H (Ta2N) MIL-PRF-55342 thin film resistors are available now, with lead times of 8 to 10 weeks.
The E/H (Ta2N) QPL resistors are intended for use in control systems for military and aerospace applications where moisture during operation or long-term storage may be a concern. The devices' tantalum nitride resistive film assures a moisture resistance level that exceeds MIL-PRF-55342 limits by a factor of 50.
The E/H (Ta2N) MIL-PRF-55342 thin film resistors feature very low noise of less than - 25 dB and a low voltage coefficient of 0.5 ppm/V. Their wraparound terminations feature a tenacious adhesion layer covered with an electroplated nickel barrier layer for + 150 °C operating conditions and contribute resistance of less than 0.010 Ω typical.
The new resistors are offered in M55342 case sizes from 01 to 12, with power ratings from 50 mW to 1000 mW, working voltages from 40 V to 200 V, and resistance ranges from 49.9 Ω to 3.3 MΩ depending on tolerance.
Production quantities of the E/H (Ta2N) MIL-PRF-55342 thin film resistors are available now, with lead times of 8 to 10 weeks.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments