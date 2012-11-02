© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Chip resistor with tolerances to 0.1 % and TCR of 25 ppm/°C

Vishay Intertechnology launched a new surface-mount chip resistor with a QPL MIL-PRF-55342 listing and an established reliability "M" failure rate of 100 ppm.

Built using a moisture-resistant tantalum nitride resistive film technology, the new E/H (Ta2N) QPL resistors offer enhanced specifications for military and aerospace applications, including tolerances to 0.1 % and a TCR of 25 ppm/°C.



The E/H (Ta2N) QPL resistors are intended for use in control systems for military and aerospace applications where moisture during operation or long-term storage may be a concern. The devices' tantalum nitride resistive film assures a moisture resistance level that exceeds MIL-PRF-55342 limits by a factor of 50.



The E/H (Ta2N) MIL-PRF-55342 thin film resistors feature very low noise of less than - 25 dB and a low voltage coefficient of 0.5 ppm/V. Their wraparound terminations feature a tenacious adhesion layer covered with an electroplated nickel barrier layer for + 150 °C operating conditions and contribute resistance of less than 0.010 Ω typical.



The new resistors are offered in M55342 case sizes from 01 to 12, with power ratings from 50 mW to 1000 mW, working voltages from 40 V to 200 V, and resistance ranges from 49.9 Ω to 3.3 MΩ depending on tolerance.



Production quantities of the E/H (Ta2N) MIL-PRF-55342 thin film resistors are available now, with lead times of 8 to 10 weeks.