© carabiner dreamstime.com

Mouser signs Hirose Electric

Mouser Electronics has signed an expanded global distribution agreement with Hirose Electric Company.

“Hirose Electric is well-known in engineering circles for their high-quality products and efficient manufacturing, which has earned them a loyal customer base over 70 years,” commented Krystal Jackson, Mouser’s Vice President of Interconnect. “We are very pleased to expand our agreement with Hirose to be able to offer their products to our growing international customer base.”



“Mouser has a proven track record of worldwide growth, providing quality service and quick delivery, coupled with their focus on the design community. It is with great pride and high expectations that we extend our distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics into Europe and Asia," said Kazunori Ishii, President of Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.