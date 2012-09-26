© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Murata cooperates with Athelia Solutions

Murata and Athelia Solutions, a subsidiary of Air Liquide Services, have signed an agreement to cooperate in the development of RFID based asset tracking solutions for objects like metal containers in different shapes and sizes.

Terry Churcher, President, Murata Europe comments, "We firmly believe that Athelia Solutions is a perfect partner for us to collaborate with. They have an outstanding knowledge of their key markets as well as the ability to develop turn key automatic data capture solutions. With Murata's high volume production capabilities and Athelia's resources, capabilities and experience of working on high volume applications we are looking forward to an exciting cooperation."



"Murata is a leading manufacturer of electronic parts that has been developing highly innovative RFID components which can provide Athelia Solutions with a factor of innovation and differentiation. At the same time, the creation of turnkey solutions by Athelia opens new doors to Murata for the use of their UHF RFID technology. The cooperation is therefore highly beneficial for both organizations and one which we believe will result in new opportunities for technological development and joint business" says Conversión Magro, Managing Director, Athelia Solutions.