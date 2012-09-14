Components | September 14, 2012
Huawei announces two billion USD investment plan for the UK
A meeting between David Cameron and Huawei CEO and Founder, Ren Zhengfei, confirms the investment which will increase the UK workforce to 1500 by 2017.
Huawei, a global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, has committed to investing USD1 billion (GBP650 million) and to spend another USD1 billion (GBP650 million) in procurement in the UK over the next five years.
In a meeting with UK Prime Minister David Cameron and Lord Green, Minister of State for Business, Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, outlined the company's long-term commitment to the UK through further investment in research and development, local procurement and centre of excellence initiatives.
Huawei already employs over 800 people in the UK and has today committed to increasing its workforce to over 1,500 by 2017. As part of this commitment Huawei will invest in a number of global centres of technical and financial excellence in the UK. Huawei works with all the major telecommunication operators and broadband service providers in the UK, making a significant contribution to the national broadband strategy and the fulfillment of ubiquitous, ultra-fast, fixed and mobile broadband across the UK.
