Arrow and Intematix sign global agreement

Arrow Electronics, Inc. has signed a global distribution agreement with Intematix Corporation to deliver ChromaLit remote phosphor components for high-quality LED lighting.

“Intematix ChromaLit remote phosphor is a critical addition to our LED portfolio,” said Eric Williams, vice president of global lighting for Arrow Electronics. “We are pleased to offer these smart solutions to our customers.”



“Intematix’s distribution business with Arrow allows us to serve a larger slice of the lighting market,” said Steve Barlow, chief commercial officer at Intematix. “Arrow, as an industry leader in the LED solutions market, will provide Intematix access to additional blue LED and associated products, enhancing our joint market expansion. This distribution agreement further enables well-supported solutions to customers in need of remote phosphor lighting.”