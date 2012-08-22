© TDK-Lambda

TDK-Lambda opens new in Germany

TDK-Lambda opens new European Logistics and Supply Centre in Germany.

TDK-Lambda has opened a new European Logistics and Supply Centre in Achern, Germany. Opened by the Federal Finance Minister of Germany, Dr Wolfgang Schäuble, the 2'300m² facility is an increase of 900m² and will hold around EUR 5 million worth of stock.



TDK-Lambda has experienced continuing, strong business growth in recent years – last year the European Warehouse supplied more than 8'000 customers with more than 1 million products. The new logistics centre will enable TDK-Lambda to stock more power supply products from its production facilities in the UK, USA, Israel and Asia to supply the European market.



“Our common Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system provides instant visibility of our stock levels across Europe and random stock access will optimise our handling processes,” says Jürgen Spengler, Logistics Director at TDK-Lambda.