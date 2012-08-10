Smith&Associates' Hong Kong hub gains CCAP-101 certs

Smith&Associates' Hong Kong operational hub has been certified to the Components Technology Institute, Inc.'s Counterfeit Components Avoidance Program (CCAP-101).

The CCAP-101 establishes a set of standard procedures across the industry for authenticating electronic components, therefore reducing the risk of counterfeit parts entering customers' supply chains.



"Through continuous growth and improvement, we've become a quality leader and earned certification to this intensive counterfeit detection program," said Kirk Wehby, Smith's Vice President of Global Operations. "Our Quality team has branched out, reviewing and learning the most current counterfeit detection techniques in fields from consumer electronics to military and aerospace. This certification of a new location is an affirmation of the stringent standards we hold to at all of our operational locations, as well as the hard work and expertise of our global Quality team."



"A key asset of the CCAP-101 certification is that it assures customers that the counterfeit detection process we have in place is audited annually and confirmed effective by an outside company," added Chris Dang, Smith's Director of Global Quality Control. "This communicates to our customers that we have the newest technology in counterfeit detection equipment and the expert knowledge to fully utilize it to make sure that the parts they're getting are authentic. Smith & Associates Far East Limited's gaining of this certification demonstrates that our commitment to quality doesn't end at Smith's headquarters, but extends worldwide."



While the need to be vigilant of counterfeit components is a constant in the global electronics industry, certifications like the CCAP-101 help to raise awareness and the supply chain's defenses alike by making reliable practices an industry standard. Smith & Associates is pleased to attain this certification for its Hong Kong hub, taking the first step to expanding the high quality standards of the CCAP-101 program beyond domestic boundaries and onto a global scale.



Smith & Associates Far East Limited will now join Smith's global headquarters in Houston (listed since June 2011) on CTI's listing of Certified Independent Distributors.