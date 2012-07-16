Laird signs distribution deal in Argentina

Laird Technologies announced on Friday that it has signed a distribution agreement with Argentina-based Air Computers for its Infrastructure Antenna Systems (IAS) product lines.

Air Computers, based in Rosaria, Santa Fe, Argentina is a 50 year old company that supplys the technology market with informatics products and services. This year they are expanding into the infrastructure and telecommunications markets. The contract with Air Computers represents Laird Technologies’ first agreement with an Argentina distributor.



“Laird Technologies is pleased to begin this partnership with Air Computers,” said Bruce Juhl, Laird Technologies Director of IAS Distribution. “Air Computers is the top technology provider in Argentina and our partnership not only allows Laird Technologies to extend in to the South American market but it also provides our customers the ability to buy industry-leading antenna solutions.”