Murata closes RF Monolithics acquisition

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary Murata Electronics North America, Inc. have closed the acquition of RF Monolithics, Inc. The cash transaction paid the holders of RFM common shares $1.78 per share.

"We are happy for a timely deal close and are excited to move forward to leverage RFM's expertise in design and development of production ready RF modules, SAW based & RFIC short-range radios, stand-alone radio systems and platforms for M2M applications to deliver enhanced value and increased satisfaction to Murata's existing and future customers in the global marketplace. RFM's proven success in developing business in the healthcare, energy and industrial markets compliments Murata's growth strategy." said David M. Kirk, President and CEO of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., the Regional Headquarters of Murata Americas.