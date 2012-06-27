Bel opens Technical Office in France

The Cinch Connectors division of Bel Fuse Inc. opened a technical office in Toulouse, France to support the European aerospace industry.

"Together with the recent acquisition of Gigacom Interconnect Ab and its EBOSA expanded beam fiber technology, our new Toulouse technical office in the center of the European aerospace industry advances our strategy to focus on growth opportunities in military and aerospace markets," said Dan Bernstein, President and CEO of Bel. "As part of our initiative to better serve Toulouse-based Airbus and other regional aerospace customers, we also plan to offer engineering and prototype capabilities to ensure that Cinch's European customers receive unparalleled support and service."



Cinch's new technical sales office also will make it easier for local aerospace customers to access support for Cinch's line of Mil-C compliant OMEGA® cylindrical connectors and high-performance wire harness assemblies qualified for the critical application of aircraft FQIS (Fuel Quantity Indicating System) products. In addition, the office will provide local support to OEM and maintenance customers in the defense, electronics, and transportation industries throughout Europe.