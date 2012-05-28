Cree CFO leaves for same job at Extreme Networks

John Kurtzweil has resigned as executive vice president-finance and chief financial officer for Cree, effective May 21, 2012, to pursue other opportunities.

Meanwhile over at Extreme Networks: "John T. Kurtzweil will join the Company as chief financial officer and senior vice president."



Mr. Kurtzweil plans to continue as a Cree employee until June 15, 2012, to assist with the transition of his responsibilities. "The decision to leave Cree was a very difficult one for me as the past six years have been personally rewarding," said Mr. Kurtzweil. "At this point in my career, however, I decided to move to Extreme Networks, a smaller firm where I can have a more hands-on role in growing the business."



"We appreciate John's contributions in helping grow Cree from $400 million in revenues in fiscal 2007 to over a billion dollars in annualized revenues today," said Chuck Swoboda, Cree chairman and chief executive officer. "He has built a strong finance team and a foundation for future growth. We wish him continued success."