Components | May 11, 2012
Panasonic factory suffers major storm damage
Panasonic Electronic Components factory in Jiangmen, China, has suffered major storm damage, halting production in the facility.
The factory was damaged on April 29 when a tornado tore a large piece of roofing 60m (or almost 200 feet) wide from the factory building. The building is 144m x 180m (472 ft. x 591 ft.) in size.
Approximately 300 employees were working at the time, however the company said no one was injured.
Following heavy rain throughout the night, the factory was flooded up to 5-10cm (2-4 inches), causing serious damage to finished products and production equipment.
As of May 2, the damaged roof is still wide open and the company said roof repair has been prioritized. The roof repair was originally scheduled to be completed by May 7, however the company said this date could be delayed by further rain.
Panasonic Film Capacitor Series Affected By The Disaster
- Standard Metalized Film Capacitors： ECQ-E, ECW-F, ECW-H Series
- Standard Stacked Metalized Film Capacitors： ECQ-V Series
- Noise Suppression Capacitors: ECQ-U, ECQ-J Series
- Dry type AC Film Capacitor (for small type compressors or motors. Example: for fan of air conditioner, refrigerator etc.
- Oil Filled Type AC Film Capacitors（for medium or large compressors, medium or large motors）Example: for compressors of air conditioners
and washing machines
Approximately 300 employees were working at the time, however the company said no one was injured.
Following heavy rain throughout the night, the factory was flooded up to 5-10cm (2-4 inches), causing serious damage to finished products and production equipment.
As of May 2, the damaged roof is still wide open and the company said roof repair has been prioritized. The roof repair was originally scheduled to be completed by May 7, however the company said this date could be delayed by further rain.
Panasonic Film Capacitor Series Affected By The Disaster
- Standard Metalized Film Capacitors： ECQ-E, ECW-F, ECW-H Series
- Standard Stacked Metalized Film Capacitors： ECQ-V Series
- Noise Suppression Capacitors: ECQ-U, ECQ-J Series
- Dry type AC Film Capacitor (for small type compressors or motors. Example: for fan of air conditioner, refrigerator etc.
- Oil Filled Type AC Film Capacitors（for medium or large compressors, medium or large motors）Example: for compressors of air conditioners
and washing machines
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments