Nichia vs. Everlight - next round

Nichia files a patent infringement lawsuit against Everlight's subsidiary Zenaro in Germany.

Nichia Corporation filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany at the District Court Düsseldorf against Zenaro Lighting GmbH, which is a German LED lighting company mainly owned by Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., and the German distributor REGO-Lighting GmbH.



According to Everlight's 2010 Consolidated Financial Report, Zenaro is 80%-owned subsidiary of Everlight. As previously announced, Nichia also filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against Everlight.



In the lawsuit, Nichia is seeking permanent injunction, rendering account, damages, recall and destruction against an office light of Zenaro (product number: OL-Deluxe/QL2/P44/LF/D50/SR/M/CE/ZN) including white LED tubes (product number: SL-Cobra/T5 048DC/C/P10/LF/D50/ZN), which Nichia believes infringes Nichia’s YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929).