Murata selects Black Sand CMOS PAS

Black Sand Technologies has been selected to provide silicon PA technology for integrated RF front end products by Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd.

“Black Sand’s silicon PA technology stands out against the competition,” said Norio Nakajima, Vice President of the Module Business Unit at Murata. “Tier 1 cellular manufacturers are demanding increasing levels of sophistication and integration throughout the handset, and RF is no exception. At Murata we are excited about leveraging Black Sand’s technology to produce world-leading RF front-end products in terms of performance, size, and cost.”



“Black Sand is proud to have been selected for this development by a company of the caliber of Murata,” said John Diehl, CEO of Black Sand. “This agreement represents a major opportunity for both companies: industry estimates tell us that the market for RF front end components is growing at a CAGR of around 15%, and will reach in excess of $5.5bn by 20141. A year after we entered production with the BST34 Series devices, entering this relationship is a powerful endorsement of our technology and our ability to deliver.”