Mouser and TDK-Lambda partner

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has signed a global partnership agreement with TDK-Lambda.

“We are pleased to partner with TDK-Lambda to expand our inventory of power supplies,” says Keith Privett, Mouser Vice President of Electromechanical, Power & Test. “Design engineers are always looking for What’s Next on the cutting-edge of technology. Now that Mouser and TDK-Lambda have combined forces, we have the opportunity to supply the design world with just that – the powerful line of products from TDK-Lambda.”



“TDK-Lambda is glad to partner with Mouser,” says Juliet Fajardo, Director of Nat’l Distribution Sales for TDK-Lambda Americas Inc. “With Mouser’s pursuit for great customer service and focus on the newest technologies, we are optimistic about the future of our partnership.”