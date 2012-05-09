Epcos opens plant in India

Epcos India Pvt. Ltd., has officially opened a new factory in India for power capacitors.

Located in Bawal, Haryana, some 100 kilometers southwest of New Delhi, the new plant will focus on the manufacture of AC capacitors for motor start and motor run applications and capacitors for power factor correction (PFC), primarily for the Indian market. The 8'600 square meter factory joins the company’s existing plants in Nashik, Maharashtra, and Kalyani, West Bengal, to form a powerful manufacturing base to serve not only the fast growing Indian market, but also the entire global market.



“We are very confident that we will further improve our overall competitiveness thanks to our competent and dedicated team and the cutting-edge manufacturing facility here in Bawal,” said Klaus Ziegler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epcos and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TDK-EPC. “Bawal plays an important role in our business: the capacity expansion allows us to take advantage of the growing demand for capacitors in India and to increase sales in the ASEAN, European and NAFTA markets as well.”



Epcos India has invested around EUR 10 million in the new facility, which is large enough to enable future expansion. Nearly 400 people are now employed in Bawal. Epcos India, which has a long history of development, manufacturing and sales activities, has close to 3000 employees in 3 factories and 16 sales offices throughout the country.