Digi-Key inks agreement with IPS

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key signed a global distribution agreement with Infinite Power Solutions, Inc. (IPS).

“Energy harvesting is the wave of the future. Manufacturers are continually searching for alternative energy solutions as a means of reducing maintenance costs and increasing the useful life of their products,” said Mark Zack, vice president for global semiconductor products. “Infinite Power Solutions offers leading-edge, permanently installed energy storage solutions that address the changing needs of the energy harvesting market, and we are pleased to offer their quality products to our customers.”



“We are very excited to work with Digi-Key to increase the reach of our global distribution network for our unique and award-winning THINERGY MEC products,” stated Tim Bradow, VP of Marketing for IPS. “Conventional and often toxic organic wet chemistry batteries are being replaced by longer lasting, eco-friendly, solid-state batteries like our THINERGY MECs. As the industry has seen with other technologies, solid-state solutions always win. It’s inevitable and happening now in the battery space.”