Digi-Key signs TRP

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key has entered into a global distribution agreement with Thomas Research Products (TRP).

“Thomas Research Products is a company dedicated to producing electronic lighting components of superior quality for its customers, and now for Digi-Key’s global customers as well,” said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key’s vice president of global interconnect, passive and electromechanical product. “We are pleased to add TRP to Digi-Key’s line card and to provide products from another high-quality supplier.”



“We’re pleased to partner with Digi-Key,” said Glenn Garbowicz, vice president and general manager of Thomas Research Products. “Their commitment to customer service and their global reach will assist TRP in providing quality products to our customers, both current and new.”