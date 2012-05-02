New president at Bourns Electronics

Erik Meijer has been promoted to the newly created position of President, Bourns Electronics.

Meijer will report to Bourns, Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer, John Halenda, who has announced that he will retire in March 2013.



“Erik has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities during his more than eleven years with Bourns. For example, under his guidance, the Circuit Protection Division has achieved 500 percent growth over the past 10 years,” said Gordon Bourns, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bourns. “Bourns is on track for continued growth and innovation, and I am confident that Erik will bring his winning executive management skills to his expanded role as President, Bourns Electronics. The advance notice of John Halenda’s plans to retire provides time for an orderly transition of responsibilities, and I would like to thank John for his many important contributions and successful service to Bourns.”