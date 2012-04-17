©dr911-dreamstime.com

Elektrobit concludes negotiations, will close Espoo segment

Elektrobit has announced it will now close its Wireless Business Segment site in Espoo following the conclusion of negotiations with personnel.

The negotiations, now concluded, started on March 12, 2012 and concerned 25 employees.



EB said in a statement that it will now consolidate operation of its Wireless Business Segment in Finland into its larger units in Oulu, Kajaani and Tampere.



“By closing the site, EB aims to rationalize its operations and improve the cost structure. As an alternative for termination of the employment relationships, EB offers positions for each employee at Company's other sites. Closing of the site may lead to dismissals of 25 employees at the maximum,” a statement by the company said.



According to the company, the closing of the site has no significant effect on its net sales, operating result or balance sheet in 2012.