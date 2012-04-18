Gateway and TDK partner

Following its successful seven year relationship with Epcos, Gateway Electronic Components Ltd has secured a strategic agreement with TDK to distribute its range of Epcos and TDK products in the UK.

Martin Ford, Managing Director of Gateway Electronic Components, said: "This extension to our franchise is a recognition of our commitment to EPCOS over the past seven years. We have achieved growth through technical competence augmented by our capability to deliver value for money supply chain solutions for major UK based OEM and CEM organisations. The relationship has gone from strength to strength and this gives our customers even further opportunity to take advantage of the range of value added procurement services that we have a reputation for."