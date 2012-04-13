ITT with invests in UK

ITT Interconnect Solutions is to invest at its Basingstoke, UK facility to deliver assembled MIL-DTL-38999 connectors.

The company said the move is part of an initiative to support the military and aerospace market, and has recently redesigned its QPL-approved MIL-DTL-38999 product line-up to simplify manufacturing and reduce costs.



The 500,000 GBP ( approx. 606,000 Euro) investment in Basingstoke is designed to support the local European market for a wide range of MIL-DTL-38999 products as well as other styles of connector.



The Basingstoke facility is qualified to ISO9001-2008 and ISO 14001-2004 including an in-house plating line. In addition to QPL-qualified Cadmium olive-drab and silver Nickel platings, ITT also offers RoHS-compliant platings specifically for the European market.



Other military and aerospace products that are assembled at the plant include MIL-DTL-26482, missile and 'Nemesis' connectors (targeting future soldier systems), as well as high-current PowerLock, electric vehicle J1772, RF and high-density micro connectors. Harnesses for all ITT product types are also designed and produced at the facility.