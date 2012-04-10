Murata expands production capacity

Murata expands production capacity and production bases for high-frequency inductor.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is to expand the production capacity of its high-frequency inductors, which are used in smartphones and other small communication devices. The company will start production at Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Murata has been turning out high-frequency thick-film chip inductors in both the 0603 and 0402 sizes at the Miyazaki Plant of Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and now production is to be stepped up in order to meet an increase in demand.



In a related future move, in October 2012, Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is to commence production of the 0603 inductors that are the focus of high-volume demand.



Figures for the combined production capacity of the two plants will register a 4.6-fold increase or so over October 2011 and a 1.8-fold jump or so over April 2012.