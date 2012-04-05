Farnell element14 signs Lineage Power

Lineage Power signs European distribution agreement with Farnell element14.

Lineage Power, a GE Energy company, has entered a distribution agreement with Farnell element14.



“The addition of Lineage Power’s embedded power solutions to our distribution portfolio demonstrates our commitment to meet the increasing demands of the design engineering community,” said Mike Buffham, Director of Product and Supplier Management at Farnell element14. “We are proud to offer our OEM customers access to truly innovative solutions that reduce time to market.”



“With their market reach and industry expertise, Farnell element14 is an ideal distribution partner for us, as we share their commitment to supplying innovative, high quality power electronics to the OEM marketplace,” said Jeff Frank, global vice president of sales for Lineage Power. “Working together, we can offer customers in Europe the required size, efficiency, and cost advantages while dramatically reducing risk and improving reliability.”