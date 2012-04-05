Digi-Key signs Packet Digital

Digi-Key signs global distribution deal with Packet Digital

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation and Packet Digital LLC have signed an agreement in which Digi-Key will be a global distributor of Packet Digital products.



“Power management is extremely important when designing and developing portable electronic devices and embedded systems,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s Vice President of Semiconductors. “PowerSage’s scalable, next generation approach to prolonged battery life addresses users’ insatiable appetites for extended usage without recharging.”



“Packet Digital is very excited to partner with industry leader Digi-Key to distribute our PowerSage integrated circuits worldwide,” said Terri Zimmerman, Packet Digital’s COO.



“By taking a real-time systems approach to power management, Packet Digital has developed PowerSage, a family of intelligent integrated circuits that monitor entire systems and distribute power only when needed by using dynamic voltage scaling,” said Dr. Joel Jorgenson, Packet Digital’s CEO. “PowerSage integrated circuits are ideal for notebook computers which require very long battery life and very economical use of power sources. They have also proven great savings in Servers, Portable Media Players, and other mobile devices and computers.”