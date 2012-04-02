Bourns expands in Mexico

Bourns' Automotive Division has expanded its production facility in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The 22,000 square feet manufacturing floor space extension will be used for the production of automotive position, speed and torque sensors.



"The expansion of this plant strengthens Bourns' leadership role in sensor manufacturing and in the automotive industry by providing an increased product offering and enhanced customer service," said Sergio Valencia, plant manager at Bourns' Chihuahua plant. "Building on 65 years of growth, Bourns is continuing to expand through acquisitions, the opening of new facilities and the enlargement of current manufacturing plants. This enables Bourns to maintain its leading position in the design and manufacture of electronic components for a variety of markets including automotive, telecommunications, computer, industrial and numerous other market segments."