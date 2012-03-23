Murata forms alliance with Toko Inc.

Murata Manufacturing is to establish a capital and business alliance with Toko Inc.

At a Meeting of the Board held on March 22, the Board of Executives of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. passed a resolution concerning the establishment of a capital and business alliance between Murata Manufacturing and Toko Inc., and the companies concluded a capital and business alliance contract dated the same day.



Based on this alliance, at the Meeting of the Board on March 22, Murata Manufacturing resolved to subscribe to shares and convertible bonds with share warrants attached to be issued by Toko by third-party allocation.