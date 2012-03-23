© vladek / dreamstime.com

Atmel signs agreement with Farnell element14

Farnell element14, a business of Premier Farnell announced a new stocking distribution agreement with Atmel Corporation.

“With Farnell element14, customers can now quickly find the right Atmel solutions for their designs, and potentially have them delivered the same day,” said Peter Jeutter, senior director of distribution sales, EMEA, Atmel Corporation. “Farnell element14’s online marketplace further enhances the procurement options available for design engineers that require Atmel’s solutions.”



“We are excited to join Atmel’s distribution network with an agreement that extends our commitment to provide the engineering community a complete system solution from a single source,” said Neil Harrison, President, Farnell element14. “Engineers can now select from a wide range of advanced devices and development kits plus other resources from Atmel’s extensive portfolio. They can also tap into our intelligent online search/knowledge tool to help them make the right decisions. Furthermore, we can offer a flexible ordering system so that engineers can order in quantities as small as one unit to meet their unique project requirements.”