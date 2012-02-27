Rebound Group acquires Easby Electronics

© dmitriy shironosov / dreamstime.com

Easby to remain as an independent franchised distribution business within the Rebound Group.

Simon Thake, Group CEO, Rebound

The board of directors at Rebound Group is delighted to announce an agreement to acquire in full the successful UK franchised distributor, Easby Electronics. With effect from 27 February Easby will become an autonomous division of the fast growing Rebound Group.Simon Thake, Group CEO of Rebound commented, "We are delighted to have Easby as part of the Rebound Group. I know with the excellent and experienced personnel, which Easby has, coupled with the Rebound Group’s sourcing and entrepreneurial mind set to market, we will now see a more focused service oriented company within the distribution arena, which can only be of benefit to Easby's customer base. We look forward to working with the team and the bright future we have together.”John Hodgetts, sales director, at Easby Electronics, continued, “The future growth and opportunities that becoming part of the Rebound Group offers us makes this a very exciting time. We will be able to offer our customers an expanded range of products. We are proud to be part of such a forward thinking and successful company.”