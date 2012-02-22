Powerstax appoints Wavelength as representative

Powerstax, a UK based power solutions manufacturers, has added Kent based Wavelength Electronics Limited to its global network of sales representatives.

Established in 1992 Wavelength Electronics is a multi-line Manufacturers Representative company offering electronic components to UK OEM’s from a carefully selected range electronic component and sub-assembly manufacturers.



Rob Hill, Director of Sales - EMEA for Powerstax, comments: ”We are very pleased to appoint Wavelength Electronics as their UK Manufacturers Representative. Wavelength has an extensive knowledge of our UK customer base and fully understands the complex needs of MIL and Aerospace OEMs. This appointment is an important part of our customer sales and support strategy which is designed to ensure fast response and best-fit commercial and COTS power solutions.”



Paul Glover, Managing Director at Wavelength Electronics Ltd, comments: “Powerstax is a perfect addition to the Wavelength Electronics Ltd product line card complementing our existing manufacturers of High Reliability Electronic Components and our specialist manufacturers of Power Control Components”