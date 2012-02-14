Arrow & TechTurn deal done

Arrow Electronics Announces Completion of Acquisition of TechTurn, Ltd.

Arrow Electronics successfully completed the acquisition of TechTurn, Ltd., a provider of electronics asset disposition (EAD) services that specializes in the processing and sale of technology devices that are returned or recycled from businesses and consumers.



TechTurn is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has 135 employees. The company’s sales are expected to exceed $50 million in 2012.