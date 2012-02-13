Leoni Mateur North not closed

Leoni denies closure of its Tunisian plant in Mateur North.

Leoni has not closed its Tunisian plant in Mateur North and will not do so. The Company strongly disclaims corresponding media reports.



The production at the site was merely interrupted from Friday to Sunday due to unlawful behaviour of certain staff. Leoni has resumed production again today, Monday 13 February.



At its four Tunisian plants, the Company produces wiring systems for the European automotive and supplier industry. Altogether, Leoni employs about 14,000 staff in Tunisia, 2,500 of which work in Mateur North.