Cooper Industries acquires Fifth Light Technology

Cooper Industries plc acquires Fifth Light Technology, Ltd. Fifth Light is a privately owned company based in Oakville, Canada.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Fifth Light will become part of the Cooper Controls business unit within Cooper Lighting.



"Cooper is committed to delivering the leading energy efficiency products and solutions to our customers both domestically and globally," said Cooper Industries Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kirk S. Hachigian. "The acquisition of Fifth Light expands our ability to integrate controls solutions with solid state lighting technologies, enabling our customers to significantly reduce their energy consumption while also improving the light quality of their facility."